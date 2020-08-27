“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021” -Virushka ready to welcome first child ; Couple announced.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave a surprise to their fans and followers as they announced that they will be welcoming their first child together in January 2021. Virat took to his social media account to share the special news with the fans and captioned a happy picture with Anushka, nurturing her baby bump. Virat captioned the picture saying, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ??? pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Recently, Kohli, while speaking to Indian opener Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the ‘Open nets with Mayank’, showered praises over Anushka for changing him as a person for a good. The 31-year-old further claimed that he is very ”grateful and blessed” to have a life partner like Anushka.