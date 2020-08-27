Coronavirus : Popular TV actor tests positive for COVID19

NEW DELHI : Actor Rajesh Kumar who is popularly known as Rosesh from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor took to Instagram and shared that he is currently quarantined at home and is taking the treatment. Rakesh wrote, “I would like to inform my beloved fans and well wishers that I have tested asymptomatic and under home quarantine. I am being taken care of very well. I thank you all for your care and good wishes.

He was shooting for the show ‘Excuse Me Madam’ and even shared the promo on his Instagram handle today before the news of his coronavirus report came out. He began shooting for the show a few days back and even said that he has been following all the precautionary measures on the sets.