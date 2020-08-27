Coronavirus : Rajasthan set to reopen all religious places after five-month shut down

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has announced to reopen all the religious places in the state for the public from September 7 almost after five-month shut down due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“All religious places in the state, that were closed for common devotees in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, will re-open from September 7. All precautionary measures to ensure safety against the disease will have to be mandatorily followed,” the government said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state chaired by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Social distancing norms will have to be followed and all religious places will be sanitised from time to time, the statement said.