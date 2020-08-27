Gunman sentenced to life without parole for his Facebook live-streamed ,’terrorist’ act which killed 51 people.

Christchurch: New Zealand mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant, sentenced to life without parole.In a furious attack that shook the entire world, Tarrant, went on a killing rampage as he sprayed bullets at people praying at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch and live-streamed the act on Facebook.The judge called Tarrant a ‘wicked’ and ‘inhuman’ person for his actions that involved the live-streamed massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers in March last year.

“It is official on the court to respond in a way that decisively rejects such vicious malevolence.You deliberately killed a 3-year-old infant as he clung to the leg of his father, Your actions were inhuman,” judge Cameron Mander was quoted as he pronounced the sentence.

“The offender’s actions are a painful and harrowing mark in New Zealand’s history,” Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh said.The 29-year-old Australian initially pleaded not guilty to charges against him, but later admitted on all the charges slapped against him. They include – 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder, a charge of committing a terrorist act.

According to the reports, Tarrant was emotionless during the hearing and over the past three days when over 90 victims narrated moving accounts of sorrow and pain caused due to the white-supremacist’s attacks. He was visibly thinner and less brazen as against his first hearing when he had posed with the police gesturing the symbol of white supremacy. He sat through the four-day proceedings, nodding and occasionally smirking at the jokes made at his expense.

The victims had urged the courts to give maximum punishment to Tarrant during their emotionally charged statements. While some of the victims yelled at him, many spoke softly and some even said that they forgave him for his actions.