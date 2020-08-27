Live Updates ; Dangerous “Hurricane Laura” makes landfall with destructive waves!!!

USA ; Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall near, Louisiana, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre. The storm was travelling at a speed of 140 miles per hour and the reports said that it is an “unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana”. The storm could invade 30 miles inland and cause high tides that could be 15-20 feet above normal levels.

“The power of Hurricane Laura is bizarre, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm’s way and protect themselves,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott was quoted. President Donald Trump asked residents in the area likely to be hit by the storm to “listen to local officials”. The storm is expected to go from Louisiana to the north, as far as Arkansas and valley regions in Ohio and Tennessee.

According to the NHC, Hurricane Laura, at 6 pm local time was about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles and moving north-west at 16 miles an hour. According to local authorities, the storm has grown by 70 per cent in power in the last 24 hours. Experts expect ‘catastrophic damage and are urging around 500,000 residents in the Texas-Louisiana state-line to evacuate.

Experts and local authorities further indicated that evacuation buses needed to take necessary precautions like carrying fewer passengers and that the migrants needed to be provided non-assembled shelters so that social distancing is maintained.They added that if proper precautions weren’t taken, it could lead to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.