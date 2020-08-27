Love Jihad : NIA registers human trafficking case against Bangladeshi nationals for kidnapping Indian woman

Chennai : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun investigations into whether there is an organised racket in Bangladesh to abduct and kidnap girls from India.The NIA began the investigations after it filed a First Information Report on the abduction of a Chennai-based girl from London.

NIA registered a human trafficking case against a few Bangladeshi nationals for kidnapping a city-based woman from the UK to the South Asian country and is investigating the ‘love jihad’ angle. The woman’s father lodged a complaint with the CCB of the city police on May 21 before the case was transferred to the NIA which filed a first information report (FIR) in July.

According to the FIR, the woman was in London pursuing higher studies when a Bangladesh national named Nafees enticed her into a relationship. Along with his father Sardar Shekawath Hussain and two others named Yasir and Nauman Ali Khan, Nafees kidnapped her to Bangladesh where she was allegedly converted to Islam and confined to a house.

The case came to light when the woman managed to call her parents from Bangladesh and revealed that she had been sexually harassed and was being tortured. Her father, who had migrated to Chennai from north India a few years ago and runs a business in Royapuram, then contacted Nafees and the others for her release. When they demanded money, he lodged a complaint with the then city police commissioner in May and the case was forwarded to the central crime branch (CCB).

After initial investigation, the CCB officials recommended through director general of police J K Tripathy that the state government transfer the case to the NIA police station in New Delhi. The Centre received information from the government of Tamil Nadu regarding the registration of relating a complaint against Nafees, a Bangladeshi citizen who allegedly resorted to kidnapping and trafficking of an Indian citizen. The NIA then filed the FIR including the others and are investigating.