Manchester United: Dean Henderson signs contract extension… Read more!!!

The 23-year-old Dean Henderson who has been the goalkeeper of Manchester united signed a new five-year contract that will keep him in the Premier League club until June 2025.

He said that the goalkeeping department at the club is excellent and that he is looking forward to continue his progression as a player with this team.Henderson is a product of United’s Academy and has been with the side since the early age of 14. The goalkeeper, who has been included in the England squad for the upcoming September internationals, also had on-loan spells with Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United in the last five years.

Last season, Henderson had kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League–an achievement which is the joint-third highest in the division. He was also nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for 2019.