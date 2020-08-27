MM Lawrence’s daughter wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister exposing the frauds in the Secretariat!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Asha Lawrence, daughter of MM Lawrence, wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister exposing the lies in the Secretariat. Asha Lawrence notes that the attendance book hid from her for three days without being able to sign, which was later found on the third floor in the presence of eyewitnesses , who pretended to be unaware of anything, but heard someone say that a relative of your party’s top leader was behind it.

Two daily waged employees were made contract employees without even informing to the the managing director. They say that the proof of this was in the same attendance book and that MD Jayakumar had told him directly that he did not know about the appointment of the staff but now he denies it.Asha says that two people, Shihina Joseph and Ninu Raj, were hired as contract employees without the knowledge to the MD as daily wagers and that the influence of a relative of the party high command was here too. This relative also has great influence in the home department. MV Jayarajan knows all the details. Fearing assault on the cantonment police, I then lodged a complaint with SI Shafi. But Asha says she was threatened.

Full version of Asha Lawrence’s Facebook post;

