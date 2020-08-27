Money Fraud hits kerala again ; Lookout notice against the owners of Popular finance !!!!

Pathanamthitta: Crores of financial fraud in Kerala again. Popular Finance, a company based Konni,Pathanamthitta, has committed more than Rs 2,000 crore in fraud. Police have issued a lookout notice against Popular Finance owner Roy Daniel and his wife following widespread complaints. Investors have come forward with complaints against Popular Finance, which had 274 branches in Kerala.

A team of SIs, ASIs and other police personnel led by Konni Police Inspector PS Rajesh is currently investigating the case registered by the Konni Police and a team led by Pathanamthitta Police. The district police chief said the case was taken up on the basis of more complaints and the probe team is expanded.

The district police chief said that the police have been directed to investigate all the financial fraud complaints in connection with the case. The police chief said a detailed report would be sent to the court and the existing investigation team would be expanded. A criminal case has been registered in connection with financial fraud. Complaints received at various police stations in the district will be attached to this.