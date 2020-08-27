“No regrets about walking out from the Cinema ; Actress shalini Ajith opens up the reasons behind avoiding public appearance.

Shalini is the actress who debuted at the age of three as a child artist in the Malayalam film Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku, which was directed by Fazil ,is now the daughter-in-law of Tamil. The actress withdrew from acting after her marriage to actor Ajith. But fans were also disappointed that Shalini quit acting while she was in a busy heroine position. The question of why it was stopped has always been raised by fans. Now Shalini herself is responding to it.

“Since I decided to live with Ajith, I decided to give more consideration to life than cinema. I have no regrets about leaving the movie. Life as a housewife has given me more joy and satisfaction than I got from the movie. Ajith and I are mutually respectful. Ajith never contradicts my wishes or desires. Ajith is more interested in bike races, car races, engine-set remote control miniature flights than movies. ” Shalini said in a media interview.

Ajith pays special attention to family matters and the children’s needs. Shalini says that the reason behind this is Ajith’s policy that we should not cause trouble to others.