Pakistan teacher suspended for having sexy figure ?; Here’s truth behind the viral news

Lahore : An image of a woman in salwar-kameez is viral with the claim that she is a Pakistani teacher named Aasia Zubair who was suspended from a Lahore school for her “erotic figure”.

The caption of one such image on Facebook reads, “Teacher suspended for having sexy figure in Lahore, Pakistan”.

In the photo, it can be seen that the news (archived) was published by an online website – ‘Republic of Buzz’. No other credible news agency except a few nondescript websites have reported about such incident. In the photo, a tweet from the user account – ‘@ Aasiazubair908’ can be seen. On looking at that account, it can be observed that the account has been created recently in June 2020 and very few tweets were made from the account. Also, on running the posted image through Google Reverse Image, similar photos can be found in the search results and it can be seen that the posted image has been morphed.

Also, in the search results, the Instagram profile of the woman in the photo was found. Her name is ‘Zoya Shaik’ and she wrote in her Instagram profile that she is – ‘Actor, fashion blogger. Fashion Model’. She posted the same photo on her profile on 14 February 2020. Other photos and videos of her in the same dress can be found on her profile. She has also featured in some vlogs and music videos. Further, she is from India. So, the Lahore Teacher suspension story is fake.

To sum it up, an Indian model’s morphed photo falsely shared as ‘Teacher suspended for her body shape in Lahore’.