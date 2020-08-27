Software Engineer run “Porn OTT Service” with the aid of Pakistan National, 6 arrested!!!!

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police have nabbed an Over-the-top (OTT) service that was used to circulate sexual content and arrested six men related with it. All the arrested accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh. The porn OTT service was being run with the help of a Pakistan national. On Tuesday, the police arrested two men including a software engineer.

According to a report , the porn OTT service was streamed into at least 22 countries. The arrested accused have named a Pakistani national Hussain Ali who was aiding them in functioning the service. MP police had arrested 3 other accused in connection with the porn streaming service. According to police,7 accused are still absconding.

As per the reports, the OTT service was being maintained by Pak national Hussain Ali. Police are still looking into his involvement in the crime and haven’t yet filed a case against him.The porn racket was exposed on July 25 after an Indore model approached city cyber cell saying she was signed by three men for acting in a web series for a reputed OTT platform. However, the accused shot obscene scenes of the model at a farmhouse in Indore and uploaded the video on various porn sites.