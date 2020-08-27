UAE announces ‘free education’ to 700 kids of frontline healthcare workers

Free education will be provided to 700 children of frontline healthcare workers, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced.The medics’ children will be able to study in UAE public schools for free until they complete Grade 12, the ministry said.

The initiative has been introduced in recognition of frontliners’ efforts in the fight against Covid-19. It is a token of thanks and gratitude as medical workers continue to make sacrifices every day to help the country beat the pandemic.

Dr Sajeev Nair, pulmonologist at LLH Hospital in Musaffah, hailed the move, saying it certainly lifted their spirits and gave them motivation to do better in fighting the virus and treating patients.

“Taking care of people’s health and protecting their lives is our cardinal responsibility as medical workers. But it feels good being appreciated by UAE authorities,” said Nair, who has been in the front lines since the start of the outbreak.

“We thank the UAE government for this great initiative. Education is important to everyone and having kids of frontliners study for free makes us love our job even more and gives us courage to continue taking care of people’s health and saving lives.”

Dr Sekhar Warrior, a cardiologist at Lifecare Hospital in Musaffah, said “it is such a great honour to be recognised by the UAE government”.

“The UAE government has exerted a lot of effort in fighting Covid-19 and we are proud to be part of these efforts,” said Warrior.

“It is wonderful that the healthcare workers have been recognised and appreciated by the government on different occasions. We are thankful for such initiatives.”