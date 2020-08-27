“Yes, Bollywood celebrities takes STUFF from us, Can’t tell a lot” ; Says Drug dealers!!!!

New Delhi/ Mumbai: In what confirms the possibility of drug involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput death controversy, at least two drug dealers have confirmed that their clients-list includes many Bollywood celebrities. “I cannot tell a lot of things to you, but we supply to a lot of people in mumbai, including some Bollywood celebrities,” one of the dealers told.

Enforcement Directorate had shared WhatsApp conversations of Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, which revealed charges such as ‘hard drugs’ and ‘MDMA’. Later, Rajput’s family alleged that Sushant was being given drugs without his knowledge.Earlier today, the late actor’s father alleged that Chakraborty was a ‘murderer’ and was giving poison to his son. “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her ,” KK Singh said in a video message.

Subsequently, the Narcotics Control Bureau has already registered a case against Chakraborty and a team is enlisted to Mumbai shortly to investigate the matter further. “A team has been formed and has left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. An investigation has been put into motion,” Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told.