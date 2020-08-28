Actress arrested ; Narcotics bureau nabs celebrity drug racket in Bengaluru. Sandalwood actors and musicians are being monitored!!!!

Bangalore: Three people, including a serial actress, have been arrested in connection with a big narcotics network.It was the biggest drug bust took place in Bangalore city. Three people, including the actor, were arrested. The Narcotics Control Bureau is preparing to extend the investigation to movie stars. The serial actress was arrested following a tip-off that huge drugs were being sold in various parts of the city. Large quantities of drugs were seized from them.On August 21, about 145 MDMA pills were seized from the Royal Suites Hotel in Kalyan Nagar. During a subsequent raid on kannada serial actress Anika’s house, 270 MDMA pills and 180 LSD stamps were seized.

KPS, Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, said that Kannada film stars, musicians and the kids of some dignitaries are being monitored. Raveendran and Anoop, who were arrested along with Anikha, are the main distributors of drugs. They were sold drugs through an online booking system.The Narcotics team found the numbers of about 2,000 people from their phones. It is said that this includes Kannada film stars, famous musicians and children of VIPs.