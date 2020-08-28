Animals in London Zoo are to be weighed to find their effects on lockdown…

On Thursday the London Zoo began an annual weighing for animals keen to find out what effect the lockdown has brought to them. But some animals have suffered lockdown blues.

The nearly 200-year old zoo’s finances have been savaged by the coronavirus that shuttered it till June, but its traditional week-long weigh-in will give staff a chance to see how its 19,000 animals have been handled. Degradation of sizes and weights, and also cases of pregnancies, was always important to the zoo for tracking species’ health, but this time around it comes after a tricky period for some.

The Pygmy goats were so used to seeing children during the day that they are missing them. They were actually lining up at the gate to meet people and then at 10 o’clock they were disappointed. Now open to limited numbers only, the international conservation charity behind the zoo, is calling on the public to help it stay open by booking a ticket, joining as a member or make donations.