Coronavirus : Congress MP dies due to COVID-19

Tamil Nadu : Member of Parliament from Kanyakumari and businessman H Vasanthakumar succumbed to COVID-19 on August 28 after a three-week battle against the disease. The senior Congress party leader was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital and passed away at 6.56 pm on Friday.

The 70-year-old businessman who founded Tamil Nadu’s biggest appliances retail chain Vasanth and Co was in a critical condition, put on both the ECMO and a ventilator. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10, after developing symptoms of COVID-19.

A two-time MLA, Vasanthakumar was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Nanguneri constituency in 2006, and thereafter in 2016. He, however, resigned from his seat after successfully contesting from Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. He defeated the sitting MP and then Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan by a huge margin.