Covid-19 Updates: 220 recoveries in Qatar

208 mew cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours along with 220 recoveries and 1 death. Thus the total recoveries in Qatar has climbed to 115,017. The death tally rose to 196.
As many as 5,096 people were tested for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 614,354.
There are 2,983 active cases in the country, of which 427 are in acute hospital care.
??? ??????? ????? ?????? ?? ???
Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#??????_??_?????? #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/P97tNait6I
— ????? ????? ?????? (@MOPHQatar) August 28, 2020
Post Your Comments