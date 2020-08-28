Covid-19 Updates: 220 recoveries in Qatar

208 mew cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours along with 220 recoveries and 1 death. Thus the total recoveries in Qatar has climbed to 115,017. The death tally rose to 196.

As many as 5,096 people were tested for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 614,354.

There are 2,983 active cases in the country, of which 427 are in acute hospital care.