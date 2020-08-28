Covid-19 Updates: 260 booked for violating lockdown restrictions

Kolkata police had booked 260 people for violating lockdown restrictions. Seven vehicle owners were prosecuted violating the lockdown, while 199 people were booked or prosecuted for not wearing a face mask. Police officials booked 9 people for spitting in public places. Lockdown violations were reported in some districts, including Howrah and Hooghly.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the state are closed till September 20. Next lockdown to be enforced on Aug 31, Sept 7, 11, 12.