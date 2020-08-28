Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reached 80%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 80%. Health department in Rajasthan has informed this.

60,585 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Rajasthan. The total number of infected people has risen to 76,015. In the last 24 hours 1,345 new cases were reported in the state.

233 cases have been reported in Jodhpur district, where total number of infected people has gone up to 11,475, which is highest in the state. 225 new persons have been found infected in Jaipur while 129 people tested positive in Kota.

The COVID report of 10 employees in the Chief Minister’s office and residence has been declared positive.