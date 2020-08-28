“Desi way of learning Science” ; Teacher’s video goes viral…Watch Here!!!

Bihar ; ‘Khan sir’ from Patna, runs the Khan GS Research Centre in the city, which provides to the students appearing for the UPSC exams.Recently, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer named Arun Bothra shared a snippet from one of his videos on his Twitter page.In the clip, Khan sir is teaching about the‘Precision Approach Path Indicator’ or PAPI which is used by airplanes while landing on a runway in the night time. The video in question was about the ill-fated Vande Bharat Mission flight which crash-landed in Kozhikode from Dubai some weeks back.

He had posted a YouTube video on the same:

While talking about the process in question, he spoke colloquial Hindi which was extremely casual yet engaging for the viewer. Using words like ‘do tho’, ‘pilotva’, etc, his way of teaching is extremely hilarious as well.This naturally ‘desi’ way is not just hilarious but is also a breath of fresh air. Most of us are used to the formal techniques of teaching where the teacher is speaking in English and it could get mundane after a point of time. Khan sir’s way is deemed to be extremely approachable.

The comments section flooded with praise for the teacher.Here are some reactions of netizens;

I would have topped the UPSC If I had a teacher like him ? pic.twitter.com/IaCKtDe2kf — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 27, 2020

This is not the only video Khan sir has done. His YouTube page has almost 2 million subscribers, which is a testament to his extremely easy and ‘hatke’ way of explaining a crucial concept.Many of them were in favor of using the local tongue as a medium of teaching.Khan sir’s popularity grew even more during the pandemic. His videos have been of great help to the students, especially those preparing for the civil services examination.