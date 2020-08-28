Government allows flights from 6 cities

The West Bengal government has partially lifted restrictions on flights coming in from six cities. The decision was taken as part of Unlock process.
West Bengal government has written a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to allow flights to operate from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from September 1 onwards. However, flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week.
Ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7th, 11th & 12th September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days: West Bengal Government in a letter to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/a2mlH6zTLG
— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020
Post Your Comments