Government allows flights from 6 cities

Aug 28, 2020, 03:17 pm IST

The West Bengal government has partially lifted restrictions on flights coming in from six cities. The decision was taken as part of Unlock process.

West Bengal government has written a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to allow flights to operate from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from September 1 onwards. However, flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week.

