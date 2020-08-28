Honda launches Hornet 2.0 in India : Price and Features

Honda Hornet 2.0 has been launched in India at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It’s an all-new motorcycle and is underpinned by a new platform. Honda Hornet 2.0 joins the Japanese brand’s India lineup as the flagship mass-market motorcycle. With this, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has widened its customer base by entering the 180 cc – 200 cc segment in India. The new Hornet faces will rival the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj NS200. But to take on these competitors, the new Honda bike has a lightweight frame, superior suspension setup, and class-leading torque.

Honda Hornet 2.0 naked streetfighter gets a V-shaped LED headlamp with LED DRLs, a muscular fuel tank, sharp-looking tank shrouds, step-up seat, blacked-out mechanical parts, LED indicators, and LED tail light. The gold finish for the inverted forks and compact exhaust canister give the bike a sporty appeal.

Powering the new Honda Hornet 2.0 is a 184 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 16.1 Nm of peak torque and can propel the bike from zero to 200 m in 11.25 seconds. The company has not yet revealed details about the engine’s specifications but did note that the unit uses PGM-Fi system with 8 onboard sensors that constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency.