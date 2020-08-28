Interesting!!! Scientists found an antiviral drug used to treat cats, which can act against covid-19…

Scientists found that a drug used to cure a deadly viral disease in cats may be effective as a treatment for humans against the novel coronavirus. According to the research, the drug is effective at inhibiting viral replication in lab-grown cells infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The scientists noted that the drug interferes with the virus’s ability to replicate, and may help end infection. They plan to test modifications of the drug to make it an even better fit inside the virus.

The drug was first studied following the 2002-03 SARS pandemic, following which the protease inhibitor was further developed by veterinary researchers who showed it cures a disease that is fatal in cats. The current drug shows enough antiviral action against SARS-CoV-2 to proceed immediately to clinical trials.