Man arrested for stealing money and misleading the police…

Mathura: A man stole money from his house and then filed a false case in the police station to mislead the cops. Dilip Kumar Singh had filed an FIR in police station saying that four unidentified persons entered his house on Tuesday night and looted 4,50,000 cash which belonged to his brother.

However, Singh has now allegedly confessed that the money was stolen by him and his associate. Dilip Kumar Singh told police that he needed the amount to bribe some officials to get a job.

The officials said 1,41,900 of the stolen cash has been recovered and both the accused sent to judicial custody.