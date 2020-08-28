Once Metro restarts…there will only be limited entry and exit gates.

When the operations resume in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), they have taken measures to enforce social distancing rules and has prepared a list of entry and exit points at each station on its 10 corridors across its 389-km network.

The DMRC?has prepared detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and is ready to resume operations whenever the Centre decides. The SOPs, however, are subject to approval by the Union home ministry. As per the draft SOPs, customised entry/exit will be allowed at each station to control footfall. Only 257 out of the total 671 entry/exit gates at 242 stations will be opened for passenger movement. A maximum of two gates will be open.

The officials, who are entrusted in the station premises, will be tasked with ensuring that every passenger is scanned thermally at the entry, passengers and station staff wear mask at all times and that sanitisers are available at entry points. They will also supervise the cleaning of the station area. Only three people will be allowed inside a lift, and all those using the elevators will have to maintain a gap of one step between themselves. Apart from ensuring social distancing within the station premises for the safety of passengers and staff, the DMRC has also given out an elaborate plan on the entry and exit of passengers.