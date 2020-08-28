Pre-launch bookings open for G 310 R and G 310 GS from Sept 1: BMW Motorrad India…

Mumbai: The two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, BMW Motorrad Today announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles, from September 1.

Customers are getting a special opportunity to book the bikes from September 1 onwards, ahead of the official launch, the company said in a release. The company has not yet announced the launch date. The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS, premium motorcycles, have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85 percent in yearly sales, the release said.

For pre-launch bookings, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an inquiry form online at the company’s website, it said adding that deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. BMW Motorrad has an authorised dealership network across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Raipur, Cuttack, and Ranchi.