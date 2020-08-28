Shashi Tharoor certainly not a politician, he is like “Guest Artist” in party: Congress Chief whip!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has come under attack from some leaders in Kerala, with a senior MP calling him a “guest artist” and asking him to follow party policies after Sonia Gandhi stepped down from the party.

On a verbal attack against Tharoor, KPCC working president and the party’s chief whip, Kodikunnil Suresh said everybody in the party should work according to its policies and programmes.”Shashi Tharoor is certainly not a politician. He came to the Congress party as a guest artist. He is still continues in the party like a guest artist,” said Mr.Kodikunnil Suresh.

Cutting remarks at Tharoor, the former union minister also said that “Tharoor may be a global citizen”, but he should not think that he can take any decision or say anything according to his will.”Ultimately, he should follow the party, the Chief whip told reporters in response to a query.

His statement came a day after Tharoor said that it is the duty of all to work together in the interest of the Congress once the party chief has stated that the matter is “behind us”.”I urge all my colleagues to uphold this principle & end the debate,” “Tharoor tweeted on Thursday.Earlier on Thursday, former KPCC President and Lok Sabha MP K Muraleedharan had also taken poked at Tharoor over the issue, calling him a “global citizen”.Leaders in the Congress’s state unit are also upset with Tharoor over his open support to the Centre’s move to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for 50 years to Adani Enterprises.

“The people want the airport. It’s some politicians who are opposing it,” Tharoor said while all political parties in Kerala,other than BJP, opposed the Centre’s decision to give the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises on lease.