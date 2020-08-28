SSR Case: ED and CBI questions Rhea’s family…

Rhea Chakraborty’s father, Indrajit Chakraborty was taken to the Enforcement Directorate where he was questioned.

He was first taken to the Vakola branch of the Axis Bank to access his locker, where he supposedly obtained financial documents to produce before the ED officials. He was later taken to the Santacruz police station for enquiries. The ED officials are probing money-laundering allegations after Rs 15 crore were reported missing from Rajput’s account.

His son Showik, meanwhile, faced the CBI. Working in tandem, a Mumbai team from the Narcotics Control Bureau has begun investigating the drug ring and is likely to issue summons to Rhea. Three members from its Delhi unit arrived in the city and met the CBI team. On Wednesday, the NCB had registered a case against Rhea and her four accomplices who allegedly purchased and consumed drugs in the SSR household.

Prior to appearing before the NCB, Rhea gave an interview, in which she reportedly said that Sushant used to smoke marijuana and she tried to wean him off the habit. Apparently, he had fallen into the habit around the time he was shooting for ‘Kedarnath’. On being asked whether she used to take drugs, she denied doing so and refused to answer any further questions on the subject, saying she did not want to hurt the investigation.