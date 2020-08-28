Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled higher. BSE Sensex ended 0.9% higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 index ended up 0.83% at 11,655.

The market breadth was negative with 1,084 stocks turned negative on the NSE while 745 stocks closed with gains.Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.

Top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, UPL, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries and Bharti Airtel.

The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Power Grid, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Life .