‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not a suicide but murder’, says Union Minister

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not a suicide but he was murdered. He also said that killers should be hanged.

“I believe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not a suicide but murder. His family demands justice. They are satisfied with the ongoing CBI inquiry.”, said Athawale.

Athawale met late actor’s father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad today.