The first person ever to be worth over USD 200 billion… Know more!!!

San Francisco: Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO has become the first person ever whose net worth is over USD 200 billion. The net worth of the world`s richest person went up by USD 4.9 billion after Amazon stock edged up two per cent as of Wednesday afternoon.

Bezos also owns aerospace company Blue Origin, the Washington Post and other private investments. His nearly 11 per cent stake in Amazon makes up over 90 per cent of his massive fortune. The e-commerce giant saw a huge spike in demands for its services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2020, Amazon stock is up nearly 80 per cent, Bezos` net worth on January 1 was roughly USD 115 billion. Bezos became worth USD 204.6 billion at 1.50 pm EDT on Wednesday, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index currently puts his net worth at USD $202 billion.