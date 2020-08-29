Amazon workers set a guillotine outside Jeff Bezos’ mansion after his wealth hits $200…

More than 100 workers gathered outside Jeff Bezos’ Washington, DC, mansion on Thursday and set up a guillotine outside his front door to protest Amazon workers’ wages.

The protest came the day after Bezos’ net worth surpassed $200 billion, making him the richest person in history. His wealth has grown by about $85 billion since January, boosted by Amazon’s revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted some Amazon employees to speak out about working conditions, it’s also been a financial boon for the company. It reported $88.9 billion in sales in the second quarter of 2020, a record for the company.