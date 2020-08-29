Breaking News ; Big gold haul in the Nation’s Capital; Millions of gold biscuits seized; 8 arrested

New Delhi: The DRI seized Rs 42 crore worth of gold from New Delhi . Eight people have been arrested in the incident. 504 gold biscuits were seized from them. The gold was discovered by DRI’s Delhi zonal unit. The DRI had received information that gold was being smuggled in from abroad.

Based on this, the gold was seized during a search at the railway station. The gold biscuits were wrapped in cloth. The gold was from Myanmar to be transported to different parts of the country. The gold was brought to India from Myanmar via the international border at Moreh in Manipur.

A Guwahati-based network is working to smuggle gold to different parts of the country. The gold was seized from the Delhi railway station.