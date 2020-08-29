Covid-19 Updates: 234 recoveries in Qatar

The Ministry of Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation. 211 new cases of coronavirus were reported along with 234 recoveries in the last 24 hours. . No deaths were recorded.
This takes the total recoveries in the country to 115,251, while the death tally remains at 196. As many as 5,774 people were tested for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 620,128.
There are 2,960 active cases in the country, of which 413 are in acute hospital care.
??? ??????? ????? ?????? ?? ???
Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar
— ????? ????? ?????? (@MOPHQatar) August 29, 2020
