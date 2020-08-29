Covid-19 Updates: 390 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 357 new cases of coronavirus, along with 390 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.

Of the newly diagnosed cases , 115 were among expatriate workers, 232 were contacts of active cases, and 10 were travel related.

The total number of recoveries climbed to 47,760.The death toll rised to 189. 9,651 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 28.

There are currently 30 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 65 cases receiving treatment. 3,134 cases are stable out of a total of 3,164 active cases.