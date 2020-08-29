Covid-19 Updates: 595 new coronavirus cases in state

The Medical Department in Rajasthan has updated the coronavirus situation in the state. As per the data released by the state health authorities, 595 new cases of coronavirus and 8 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Thus the death toll has reached at 1025. The overall infection has reached at 77,965.

A total of 14,697 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state. Till now 61,555 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

In Jaipur, the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 271, followed by 95 in Jodhpur; 72 in Bikaner; 69 in Kota; 68 each in Bharatpur and Ajmer; 43 in Pali; 42 in Nagaur; 26 in Udaipur; 24 in Alwar and 20 in Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 110 were reported in Jaipur; 85 in Kota; 63 in Udaipur; 61 in Alwar; 47 in Ajmer; 40 in Pali; 30 in Jodhpur; 29 in Bikaner; 28 in Dungarpur; 23 in Nagaur; 20 in Jhalawar; 13 each in Bharatpur, Chittorgarh and Sikar; eight in Pratapgarh; seven in Barmer and five in Tonk.