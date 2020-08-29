Covid-19 Updates: BJP state president, son tested positive for Covid-19

BJP state president and his son tested positive for Covid-19. Uttarakhand BJP president Banshidhar Bhagat and his son were tested positive for Covid-19.

“I had undergone a Covid test yesterday in which the result was positive. I appeal to all the office-bearers and party workers who came in my contact in the last seven days to undergo a test.With all your blessings, I will soon be back among you”, he tweeted.

On August 24 there was meeting held in his home. Several BJP members and media persons were present at Bhagat’s residence on August 24, when MLA Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ was re-inducted into the party after remaining in suspension for over a year after his gun-toting dance video became viral.