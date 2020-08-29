Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate crosses 80%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 80%. The West Bengal government has announced that the recovery rate climbed to 80.86%.

On Friday, 2,982 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state , taking the total cases to 1,53,754 . The State also reported 56 fatalities in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,073. 3,286 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 1,24,332.



Of the 56 deaths, 11 were in Kolkata and 14 in North 24 Parganas. Kolkata’s death toll is now 1,249 while that in North 24 Parganas is 711. Howrah is the third most affected district with 356 deaths.

North 24 Parganas district recorded 554 infections in the past 24 hours taking the infections to 32,344. Kolkata recorded 427 infections taking total infections to 38,815.