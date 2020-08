The state secretariat will be shut for two days. The West Bengal government has decided to shut the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ on Saturday and Sunday for a sanitisation drive.

The 14-storied building, located in Bengal’s Howrah, will undergo an intense cleaning and sanitisation process on these two days.

‘Nabanna’ is regularly sanitised as part of the protocol ever since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in March, officials said.