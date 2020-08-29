“Doobie required” and “Do we have a doob?” ; Sushant’s family released whatsapp chats of Rhea arranging drugs for the actor!!!

Mumbai ; After actress Rhea Chakraborty said she tried to stop Sushant Singh Rajput from smoking marijuana and that she has never done drugs, the actor’s family released WhatsApp chats showing Rhea and her brother Showik arranging weed. Several texts by Rhea read, “Doobie required” and “Do we have a doob?” Sushant’s family called them “drug-dealer-killer gang” in the tweet.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared screenshots of conversations between his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and members of his house staff,about drugs. Shweta’s post comes after Rhea in a recent interview claimed that Sushant used to smoke marijuana and she had tried her best to get him to stop.

On August 5, on a ‘Team SSR’ WhatsApp group, the actor’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani asks, “SSR has the doobs right?” A third conversation from August 14 shows someone messaging Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda about getting ‘stuff’ as they were about to run out. “Just one dube remaining,” Miranda says.