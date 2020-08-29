FIR filed against Tej Pratap Yadav for violating lockdown rules

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged against RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son and former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav for violating lockdown rules on Friday at Chutia Police Station in Ranchi. Tej Pratap, who was in Ranchi to meet his father on Thursday, has been charged with entering Jharkhand without giving proper information to the State authorities.

RJD chief is currently lodged at the official residence of RIMS director inside the campus of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after being convicted in several cases fodder scam. Tej Pratap is said to have reached Ranchi on Wednesday evening with a huge a convoy of around 60 vehicles

and stayed at Capitol Residency Hotel in Ranchi along with his aides, given the fact that the state government is yet to give permission for opening of hotels in Jharkhand.

According to police, Tej Pratap has been charged with entering and leaving the state without informing the authorities.