Government announces Unlock 4 guidelines ; Here’s all you need to know

NEW DELHI : India on Saturday issued fresh guidelines of lockdown in ‘Unlock 4’, allowing opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones, marking gradual opening of the country and economy amid coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

While the MHA?order allows certain phased re-opening of activities in the fourth round of unlock, it has continued to extend lockdown in containment zones till September 30.

An MHA release said that the new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

Here’s what is allowed in Unlock 4:

• Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.

• Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

• From September 21, outside containment zones, States/ UTs may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work.

• Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.

• There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

What remains closed:

• Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30.

• Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres will continue to remain closed.

• International air travel, except as permitted by MHA, to remain suspended.