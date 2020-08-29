DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Gulf country announces important decision

Aug 29, 2020

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Saudi Arabia has decided to allow trucks to enter the country. As per the new decision by Saudi Customs  trucks coming to Saudi Arabia and transiting through the Kingdom are now allowed to enter from all countries.

Precautionary health measures that other countries apply to truck drivers coming from Saudi Arabia will be implemented. These include truck drivers who are suspected to be suffering from Covid-19 having their symptoms assessed accordingly.

