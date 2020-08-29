Heavy rains to lash state: IMD issues Orange ALert

The weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the state. IMD has informed that Rajasthan will receive heavy rain from Friday. The IMD has issued an orange alert over East Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread showers, along with isolated heavy falls, are expected over East Rajasthan from Friday to Monday, and West Rajasthan from Saturday to Monday. Moreover, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is particularly likely over East Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday.

Within the state, IMD’s regional met centre in Jaipur has issued an orange alert over the districts of Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Sirohi on Saturday, and over Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Karauli, Kota, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk on Sunday. Several other districts, meanwhile, will remain under a yellow watch.