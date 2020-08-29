IPL2020 : Shane Watson shares a heartfelt message to Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings star cricketer Suresh Raina left his fans heartbroken after he pulled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which is just around the corner. Suresh Raina will be returning back to India due to some personal reasons.

Suresh Raina’s absence in the team will be a major blow to the franchise whose preparations of the team were halted after it emerged that 13 members of the team, including two cricketers, were tested positive for Coronavirus.

Social media is flooded with the tweets and posts of the heartbroken fans. Among many, CSK all-rounder Shane Watson also joined the bandwagon and shared a heartfelt message for Mr. IPL.

Shane Watson posted a video on Instagram, where he wished the best to the former Indian cricketer and said that he would be missed. He said:

“I woke up this morning to a really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you are going okay mate. You are gonna be surely missed at CSK,”