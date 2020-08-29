‘Jamia riot was a well-planned conspiracy’: Government informs Delhi High Court

The government has informed the Delhi High Court that the violence that took place in the Jamia Milia Islamia University was pre-planned. The Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi has submitted this before the court on behalf of the Delhi Police.

ASG Aman Lekhi has supported the police action by saying that action taken by police was necessary and proportionate to the violence unleashed the mob during the anti-CAA protests.

More than two thousand people had gathered near the gate number 1 of the university, when the area was cordoned off. Although the protest started peacefully, gradually it started turning violent, the ASG informed the High Court.

The provoking and making objectionable and insightful slogans used by the protesters can’t get the protection of freedom of speech. The mob was armed with lathis, petrol bombs etc, and the police had to take action as it had turned violent.