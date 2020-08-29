“No salary” ; College teachers sell jewellery for day to day expenses !!!

Mumbai: Many college teachers in Mumbai are facing a ‘no pay’ situation for months. Many are forced to suspend emergency funds while others have sold their jewellery to make ends meet all thanks to coronavirus lockdown. According to a report, there are teachers who have not been paid their salaries for the last 14 months.

“I have broken into my emergency funds as my daughter’s wedding was in June. I had to sell all my gold. Now, I have decided to sell a piece of land I have in my village. There was never such a delay in getting the salary. At this age I can’t even think of getting another job,” the report quoted.

Since the lockdown was imposed in March, many colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region haven’t paid salaries to both teaching and non-teaching staff. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown have put many people in a difficult situation. While many were forced out of jobs, there are others who have not been paid for months.