Shocking!!! 21-year old woman kills husband and buries him in the bedroom…

Tripura: A 21-year old woman, Bharati Tripura allegedly murdered her husband and buried his body in their bedroom, and fled to a nearby village.

A police team raided the couple’s place at Gandcherra village, in presence of an executive magistrate. The body of Bharati’s husband, 30-year-old Sanjit Reang, was found buried under the mud floor of their bedroom.

The murder was committed on Thursday night and was the result of a quarrel, after which the accused hit her husband on the head after which he died. She then buried him and fled the spot to Raishyabari village the next day. Police arrested her on August 27.

The accused is learnt to have been tested COVID-19 positive during the routine procedure. She was shifted to a COVID-19 care centre at Ambassa. The couple has a seven-year old daughter, who is under custody of her relatives for the time being.