Shocking!!! A bank manager affected by COVID-19, jumps to death…

Moradabad: A 42-year-old COVID-19 patient ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of the hospital building. The incident took place on Thursday at the Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College and Research Centre in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim is Rajesh, who was working as a grameen bank manager. Rajesh jumped from the sixth floor of the medical college. His Covid-19 report came positive on July 21. He was admitted to the hospital on July 25.

In a similar incident on August 26, a Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh allegedly committed suicide after he was tested COVID-19 positive. The victim was Sirigireddy Gangi Reddy, who was the vice-president of Kadapa district Congress. He ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train.